Could a Young & Restless actress’ husband become her new love interest on-screen?

With Young & Restless looking to resume production, like the Bold & Beautiful they will be facing hurdles in order to safely film. Bold & Beautiful is adopting a variety of measures, including crew wearing face coverings and cast wearing them whenever possible, keeping six feet apart, keeping different sets separate zones, and vigorous cleaning. Based on other guidelines from the TV and Film industry on re-opening, craft services will likely not be used, children should refrain from filming, and actors and actresses may be required to do their own hair and make-up. Bold & Beautiful is going even further, possibly asking spouses of the soap opera stars to step in and film love scenes.

On Young & Restless, Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) are a couple in real life, so they should have no problem taping their scenes. Likewise, Sharon Case and Mark Grossman are dating, which could lead to a Shadam, Sharon and Adam Newman, reunion. It’s possible that Melissa Ordway’s (Abby Newman) husband Justin Gaston could be called to step in. Currently, Abby’s character is seeing Phillip “Chance” Chancellor (John Driscoll). However, their pairing hasn’t been popular with all viewers. In fact, Abby’s love life has been missing a spark in recent years.

Ordway has been married to Gaston since 2012, and the couple has two daughters together. Gaston is also an actor, having originating the role of Ben Weston on Days of our Lives in 2014 before it was recast with Robert Scott Wilson. He’s also played John Stamos in The Unauthorized Full House Story television movie and Mack on several episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots. Given the couple obviously has chemistry off-screen, this would be a great opportunity to introduce Gaston as a new character and potential love interest for Abby. Perhaps he could be someone involved in her opening a competing hotel to The Grand Phoenix?

Let us know in the comments if you think Gaston coming on board as a new man for Abby is something you would be excited about.