Whether acting or giving birth amid the current health state, Hendrickson never gives up.

Wherever she goes, Elizabeth Hendrickson manages to find her way to the spotlight. She went from struggling to get cast on All My Children to becoming two of the show’s breakout characters (Frankie, then Maggie), and after six years with the show (2001 – 2007) she jumped to Young and Restless as the pot-stirring fashionista Chloe, where she’s been on and off since 2008. And during her off time, she wowed soap fans with her 2018 – 2019 stint at General Hospital as Margaux, a district attorney with questionable ethics. But in recent months, she’s taken on a whole new role – as a mother. So, what other surprises does the five-time Daytime Emmy nominee have up her sleeve? In honor of her 41st birthday on July 3, we decided to find out…

Getting started

Entertainers run in Hendrickson’s family – including her grandfather, Les Colodny, a TV writer and producer for shows like Get Smart and Love, American Style. No wonder, as she said in a 2001 interview, she “started tap dancing on tables at family weddings when I was 5.” Hendrickson’s first real acting job was in a 4th grade production of Johnny Appleseed, and she was a New York finalist for The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, “but I goofed on my screen test,” she said.

She shared this sweet throwback picture in 2014 of herself back around the time she began that table-tap-dancing career, noting, “I celebrate being born. Thanks to the ‘rents for making me.”

Hendrickson hates Disney World, and she’s got good reason! In 2014 she shared a throwback picture of herself as a little girl taking a stroll with Tigger at the theme park. “If I only knew my families plan after this innocent walk with Tigger. In order to get me to stop sucking on my pacifier my mom told me Mini Mouse took it. I’ve hated Disney world ever since.”

Clearly Hendrickson was a talent, but finding her right role was a challenge. She once tried out for the role of Michelle on Guiding Light, but they went with Rebecca Budig instead. Then she tried to get cast on All My Children as breakthrough lesbian character Bianca Montgomery — as well as some of Bianca’s friends, Rain and Mindy. In the end, though, it all worked out well: Hendrickson landed the part of sexy, wisecracking Frankie on All My Children, and the role proved so popular that when Frankie was killed off, Hendrickson came back as Frankie’s twin Maggie! Not only that, Hendrickson also ended up starring opposite Budig on All My Children when the actress moved over to play Greenlee.

Moving ahead

In 2015, Hendrickson had a little Young and Restless reunion with Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Days of our Lives, Leo) when the two appeared in an episode of Major Crimes together! “Pretty stoked to be in the same ep as my old pal/ex lover @gregrikaart tonight on TNT,” she wrote in a picture featuring them both holding up their scripts.

Once, Hendrickson got a great acting tip from Oscar-nominated actress Anjelica Huston, who she met on a plane to Hawaii. While we don’t know what that tip was, she did share a terrific throwback photo of the 2017 meeting, writing, “#tbt to when Anjelica Huston helped me learn 30 pages of dialogue and told me her little secret on how to play drunk. I remember thinking if this plane goes down I will die happy and content”

In 2008, Hendrickson starred in a different type of soap, the web series Imaginary Bitches, which earned her another Daytime Emmy nomination. She appeared opposite Riegel (whose husband Andrew Miller created the series) and Rikaart on the show, which focused on a single woman left lonely after all her friends get into serious relationships. What’s a single gal to do? Invent imaginary friends. You can still watch all of the Imaginary Bitches episodes and a few bonus videos.

Whole new roles

The actress married Rob Meder on June 29, 2019 and Hendrickson birth to their daughter during quarantine in March. She posted pictures of herself and Rob, plus one of newborn Josephine James, on Instagram on March 27, writing, “We did it ! We are now officially 3! … I couldn’t have gotten through this without all of you who have reached out. I’ve read all of your comments and I feel stronger than ever. Happy birthday JJ!!!”

