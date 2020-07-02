Image: CBS

Watch Young and Restless stars grill one another.

When Young and Restless actors Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair), Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell) participated in a video to quiz one another, things got a little weird as talk turned to toilet paper, dinosaurs, and oral hygiene among other topics.

More: Y&R pushes back production restart date

The Young and the Restless presents….The Co-Star Quiz from home! Our stars caught up with each other (virtually) to ask some interesting questions. 👏 If you could ask someone on #YR a question, what would it be? pic.twitter.com/M7g5sWvL31 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 1, 2020

Watch the video to find out who ‘likes it hot’, which actors are sporting quarantine beards, and to learn Doug Davidson’s spelling dilemma. Then visit Young and Restless spoilers to see which classic episodes are coming up. Feel free to browse the gallery of Young and Restless real-life couples below.