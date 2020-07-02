Jill Johnson/JPI

Victoria Rowell took to social media to share good news.

In a series of Instagram posts Wednesday, The Young and the Restless alum Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) celebrated her exciting new endeavor. She’s one of four African-American actresses selected to direct short films as part of BET’s BET Her “Her Stories” franchise that, per our sister site Deadline, seeks to “empower the next generation of Black women filmmakers.”

Not only is Rowell at the helm of Everything Is Fine, about a wealthy Black family that doesn’t have it all together quite as much as it might appear from the outside, she’s also starring in Like, Comment, Subscribe, directed by Dreamgirls icon Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“Thrilled to be back on set with friend and #directHER” Ralph,” Rowell Instagrammed from Maryland, where the shorts are being shot. In another post, she promised that the collection of movies aren’t just good or even great but “a–mazing and coming to you soon.”

Rowell’s Everything Is Fine is scheduled to debut on BET on July 25 along with Baby Blue, directed by the erstwhile Tootie, Kim Fields (Living Single). An airdate has yet to be announced for Like, Comment, Subscribe or the fourth film in the series, A Long Look in the Mirror, directed by another soap alum, Vanessa Bell Calloway, who came between Jesse and Angie on All My Children as Yvonne back in the ’80s.

Say, while you’re here, you might also enjoy scrolling through the photo gallery below that’s dedicated to soapdom’s biggest scandals, including the lawsuit that Rowell famously filed against Y&R. Just click on it to check it out.