Image: Howard Wise/JPI

This is the second pet Lauralee Bell has lost in a short time.

Pet lovers understand: The loss of a beloved fur baby is inevitable – but heartbreaking. And The Young and the Restless actress Lauralee Bell (Christine) is sharing her grief over the latest loss of her Labrador Retriever Bo. This comes on the heels of the loss of Bo’s brother Couver in May, which undoubtedly makes the whole experience even more difficult.

Bell shared the sad news about Bo – whose illness seemed to have come along very suddenly – along with three sweet photos, on Instagram Monday, writing that she’d waited a bit until the Daytime Emmys Awards were over to post, “but so many of you have been so sweet and loving where our dogs are concerned” that she wanted to explain the updated status.

“I never would’ve thought when I took this picture the first week of May that Bo (right) wouldn’t be here now,” she wrote. “We had just lost his older brother Couver then this last month seizures and a stroke came out of nowhere for him. Hoping he found his brother over the rainbow bridge (a term l learned from my animals lovers out there as I had never heard that comforting visual)…”

She told Bo, “Stay close as your twin & sidekick Chelsea here needs to feel you around us. I will always miss my morning gift of that look in photo #2 that you gave so often!”

Here’s another picture of Bell with one of her pups, shared the day after Mother’s Day in May. She wrote, “Hope all moms got to take a moment yesterday to realize all you do and how much you are loved for it!”

And here’s the picture she shared in late April, when the family lost Couver. “He was a dog that would see you walking toward a couch or the bed and adjust to make sure there was room for you,” she wrote. “Just a kind soul who loved taking on so many roles. So Couver, thank you for being a pillow, a shoulder to cry on, a dress up partner, a teacher to the younger dogs, a buddy, the face we’d get excited to see every time we’d come home and truly such an important member to our tight knit group.”

Back in March, Bell gave us a peek at how her pets were helping through the earliest days of the quarantine, as she wrote, “These guys certainly add a lot of comfort during these difficult days!”

At the end of December, when all three dogs were still with them, they were the “pooped reindeer” centerpiece for the Bell family holiday card, as Lauralee, Couver, Bo and Chelsea all posed with her husband Scott Martin.

Safe journey over the rainbow bridge, Bo…

