And they say romance is dead!

Fans of The Young and the Restless’ Bryton James cheered when he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor Friday — but probably none more loudly or enthusiastically than his on- and off-screen girlfriend, Brytni Sarpy, who plays Elena to his Devon on the soap. No, really. Hit the arrow on the post below to see the thrilling moment that James, surrounded by his nearest and dearest, was named the victor. (First, just maybe turn the volume down a smidge.)

Sarpy also sent out a special message to her boo accompanied by a gorgeous “red-carpet” photo of the couple. “Congratulations,” she wrote on Instagram, “to the best, most deserving scene partner in the universe!!! You talented Emmy winner you!” And, as if we had any doubt that she meant it, she wrote it in all capital letters.

In accepting his second Emmy, James, who was named Outstanding Younger Actor 13 years ago, gave a sweet shout-out to his honey as well. “Brytni, I love you,” he said before dedicating the award to his late mentor, Kristoff St. John. In a post-show Instagram, he called Neil’s much-missed portrayer “the reason we won [Outstanding Drama Series]…and the reason I had a path to follow…You affected each of us.”

Those of you who are as enamored of James and Sarpy’s real-life romance as Devon and Elena’s on Y&R will, of course, know that the duo recently celebrated their first anniversary. James even went so far as to call his leading lady “the One.”

