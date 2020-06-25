Image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Daytime actress shares adorable moments in her baby’s life.

Back in April, The Young and Restless’ Chloe Mitchell, Elizabeth Hendrickson, introduced her newborn baby Josephine James, a.k.a. Jojo, to Matt Cohen (Griffin Monroe, General Hospital) on Entertainment Tonight. On June 25, she posted a photo to celebrate her daughter’s three-month milestone.

The photo is of Hendrickson on a beach with Jojo nestled up on her mother’s chest while in a baby carrier. The Young and Restless actress expressed her amazement at how much time has already passed, joking, “She’s basically 18 and ready to go to college and get her own apartment😭” One Life to Live and General Hospital alum Kristen Alderson called the photo “precious.”

In May, Hendrickson shared a family photo of herself, Jojo, and Jojo’s father Rob Meder. Of the photo, Hendrickson remarked it was the first one where all their faces were visible. Hendrickson and Meder married in summer 2019 after becoming engaged at Christmastime in 2018.

Of course, her Instagram account is filled with photos of her new baby, as she also chronicled Jojo’s two-month and six-week milestones.

There are also numerous other adorable photos of Jojo lounging about the house and mother and daughter going on walks.

In this precious photo, little Jojo appears to be smiling as she and the family pup take over the couch…

On The Young and the Restless, Hendrickson’s Genoa City alter ego Chloe is pregnant with her and Kevin Fisher’s (Greg Rikaart) second child. Though CBS has been airing classic soap opera episodes over the past few months, Y&R is expected to resume filming new episodes July 6, following in the footsteps of The Bold and Beautiful who went back into production this week.

