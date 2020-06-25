Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young & Restless actor comments on one of his favorite episodes.

Young & Restless’ Peter Bergman spoke with TV Insider about his Genoa City character Jack Abbot and the episode which won him his second Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actor, which coincidentally aired today as a classic episode. In the episode, Jack had fallen in love with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), when he originally only set out to wed her and use her against his rival and her ex-husband Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Nikki had been dealing with an addiction to alcohol, and Jack turned to his father John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) for advice. The episode remains one of the favorites of the actor.

Bergman said of it, “Jack had made a deal with the devil – agreeing to trade Nikki for Jabot. In the process, he falls completely in love with Nikki. Her alcoholism makes it clear that Jack’s not the right person to be with her. He’s an enabler. She’s not getting better. The growing frustration is pretty profound to the point where [there’s been] another sloppy night, pouring her into bed and things getting ugly. This is a place that Jack never expected in his life to be.” He also fondly recalls his scenes with Douglas and his character turning to his father for advice. “I remember those scenes just falling out of my mouth. It was so natural. Jack, who leaps headstrong into everything in life was asking what’s wrong with himself? That was a unique experience.”

This year the Daytime Emmys are returning to broadcast TV and will air Friday June 26 at 8:00 PM EST on CBS. The entire program will be done through virtual streaming. When asked if he would be tuning in, Bergman responded, “Yes. I’ll be cheering everyone on. Jason [Thompson, who plays Billy Abbot and is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series] has done a terrific job and I’d love to see him rewarded.” The actor also admitted he would love to see the award ceremony return to the more intimate luncheon in the afternoon it started out as. “I remember it being at Rockefeller Center. Here’s a fun fact: the first year I won in 1991, the show was on in prime time.” He continued, “After I won the first time, Mariellen, my wife, and I were on a bus in New York City the next day. People were coming up to us, congratulating me. It was a different time.”

Browse our gallery below of Jack Abbott over the years