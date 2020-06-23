Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Actress’ road to romance after joining Young and Restless.

Young and Restless co-stars and real-life loves Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) have taken a serious step in their relationship by purchasing real estate together. Sarpy and James celebrated their one-year anniversary in May, and in a new interview with CBS Watch!, Sarpy revealed, “We actually just bought a condo together and moved in about a month before quarantine, so thankfully, we weren’t in the middle of moving or anything.”

Glimpses of their new abode can be seen in photos Sarpy shared while doing the pillow and blanket challenges on Instagram during the stay-at-home order.

She also shared a serene photo sitting in a chair meditating in a space that features twinkly lights and natural elements of design.

Sarpy has struggled with anxiety and depression and shared some tips for finding inner peace from their new home during the quarantine as well.

Of the beginnings of their offscreen relationship, the actress explained, “We hit it off, literally from day one. I showed up for my screen test and didn’t know where to park…he happened to be the person that I asked for help. I didn’t know he was the one I was going to screen test with until we went upstairs. We laughed and just had great chemistry and became fast friends.”

Sarpy also revealed how Elena and Devon’s onscreen relationship milestones paralleled her own with James to an extent. She shared, “Their ‘I love you’ scene is really poignant because it was right around the time we also said ‘I love you.’ So it was so very very real and so vulnerable. Bryton’s awesome.”

When asked about the other connections she's made at Young and Restless after leaving her role of Valerie Spencer on General Hospital, Sarpy noted, "I started working with Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Hamilton/Amanda Sinclair) before she came back as Amanda, because we still had her coming in for Hilary's ghost scenes. She is just such a force and such a beautiful person with a beautiful smile. I like her a lot. Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings Jr) came a little after me—so it was kind of nice to not be the newest kid on the block! And he's amazing. They all are."