Young and Restless alum shares photo outside new ‘crib’.

Back in March we reported that Shemar Moore listed his breathtaking Spanish villa for sale at $2.596 million, and the Young and Restless actor, who has played Malcolm Winters on and off since 1994, took to Instagram to show off some dream cars and noted, “Yup… that’s my New Crib in the background… life ain’t easy… but chasing your dreams NEVER STOPS!!!”

It turns out, Moore purchased a new home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley as his Spanish-style mansion went on the market. The ultra-modern villa, which was brand-new, came in at a price-tag of $5.8 million, and boasts 9,055 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms, and 7 full and 2 half bathrooms. Located in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood, the house sits on half an acre of property and is tucked behind pines and electronic gates for privacy and security.

Highlights of Moore’s new home… a wood and concrete exterior, a grand, double-height staircase, a courtyard encased in glass, a screening room, and a professional bar. The living room area features a black quartz accent wall, a wide fireplace with a giant flat-screen television above it, and opens onto the backyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass patio doors. The kitchen boasts two islands, and one of the master suites (there are two) also opens onto the backyard and is complete with a fireplace, ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, a family room expands onto an oversized terrace for entertaining.

There is a two-room pavilion beside the zero-edge pool and spa, and the property features multiple firepits, an outdoor kitchen, a putting green, and a half-sized basketball court. Don’t miss the gallery of Moore’s new villa below.