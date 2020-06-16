Image: The Agency

Young and Restless alum kisses love of his life at Joshua Tree.

Young and Restless alum Max Ehrich, who played Fenmore Baldwin from 2012 to 2015, shared a series of romantic snapshots on his Instagram account of him and his lady love, Demi Lovato, along with the caption, “Magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life.” Ehrich and Lovato have been dating since March and are pictured kissing beneath a sunset in the photos as they spent time together during a recent trip.

Lovato might have been feeling relaxed as news just broke that she had finally sold her Hollywood Hills mansion that has been on the market for almost two years. Variety reported that the award-winning artist unloaded the home for $8.25 million, which is just shy of her $8.3 million purchase price in 2016.

The 1.2-acre estate is situated in Laurel Canyon overlooking the famous Chateau Marmont hotel at the end of a cul-de-sac and boasts 5,500 square feet of living space, three floors, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

The exquisite home, which is surrounded by substantial-looking high walls and is gated for security, backs onto a mountainside and was affected by mudslides in 2017. This resulted in it being temporarily red-flagged as unsafe for entry, but the hillside was later declared as secured. The house was also reportedly the site of Lovato’s 2018 overdose amid her struggle with addiction.

The mansion itself features contemporary interior design in neutral colors, and complemented by hardwood floors, and oversized, bright windows and sliding doors. It boasts a double-height living room, high-end kitchen with designer appliances, numerous entertaining spaces indoors and out, with breathtaking views.

Feel free to browse the gallery of the lavish property just sold by Demi Lovato