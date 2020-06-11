Image: John Paschal/JPI

Tracey Bregman wants her insurance company to pay up.

The effects of the November 2018 Woolsey fire in Malibu, California are still being felt by Young and the Restless star Tracey Bergman (Lauren Fenmore). We have learned on Thursday that Bregman is suing her insurance company, Lloyd’s of London, for not honoring the full coverage amount on her policy. Bregman lost her brand-new home and most of her belongings in the fire that destroyed close to 100,000 acres. The actress managed to save her Emmy, all of her photos and a few personal items, which had been boxed up because her home was used for a photo shoot before the fire.

She has been trying to rebuild ever since she filed a claim under her Lloyd’s of London homeowner’s policy. In the suit, she alleges that an “unqualified and biased” claims adjuster lowballed her estimate to rebuild her home. Even though she submitted bids from licensed contractors, the insurance company wouldn’t budge on the amount.

As a result of this standoff, Bregman has been living in temporary housing for almost two years. The construction project is also on hold until the lawsuit is resolved. During the catastrophic wildfires, she posted one final photo of her home engulfed in flames. “Last picture of my house. Thank God we are all safe,” she wrote. “I have no other words. I’m just numb for us all.”

Attorney Derek Chaiken of the Merlin Law Group is representing Bregman and they are suing for what they believe is the full coverage amount owed to her under the policy guidelines. In addition, they are seeking general and punitive damages against Lloyd’s of London.