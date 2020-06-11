Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young & Restless fan favorite on a possible return.

Young and the Restless alum Judith Chapman (Gloria Fisher; 2005 to 2018) appeared on the June 3 episode of 6 Blocks Apart, a YouTube show hosted by General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio, also Colin Atkinson on Young & Restless). Chapman last appeared in daytime on Days of our Lives as Diana Colville, and had previously played Anjelica Deveraux on the soap from 1989 until 1991, reprising the role in 2018 for a special Halloween episode. Chapman’s other daytime credits include playing Sandra Montaigne on One Life to Live in 1987, Ginny Blake Webber on General Hospital from 1984 until 1986, Charlotte Greer Ryan on Ryan’s Hope in 1983, and Natalie Bannon Hughes on As the World Turns from 1975 until 1978. Rogers, along with his wife Theresa and friends gathered for the show, which he describes as being about “Everything and nothing, and the longer we go on, the more about nothing it seems to be.”

During the course of the episode, Roger’s wife asked Chapman if she had heard anything about Gloria returning to Young & Restless when they resume filming. Chapman stated, “There are always these rumors. Now that they’ve run out of shows, these reruns… Are we going to get some residuals out of this Tristan?” Rogers quickly responded, “No!” He explained they sign most of those away, but every now and then he gets some and he doesn’t know where they come from. Chapman returned to the question at hand and explained she’s noticed her followers on social media have been going through the roof, and she believes it is because of the reruns. But she doesn’t know if she’ll be back as Gloria. Chapman previously addressed Gloria’s absence on Young & Restless saying, “Gloria is hanging out in the break room someplace. I don’t know what’s going on there.” Other topics they discussed in the episode were how she got started in acting, her start in soaps, the Shake Weight, Roger’s character arresting Chapman’s on General Hospital, auditioning for Dallas, her roles on stage and more.

Video: 6 Blocks Apart with Tristan Rogers & Friends/YouTube