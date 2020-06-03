Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless alum can be heard screaming in video clip.

Amid protests happening in all 50 of the United States and worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, actress Loren Lott joined a peaceful gathering in Los Angeles and shared videos with her followers on Instagram throughout. Lott, who played Young and Restless’ Ana Hamilton from 2018 – 2019, and who currently appears as Rika on OWN’s Cherish the Day, can be seen in the videos dancing along the street carrying a sign and shouting out encouragement to fellow protesters. In one touching clip, she comes upon her mother driving in a car, who is overcome by emotional tears at the sight of her daughter standing up for justice, noting she had never seen this much support for the black community.

More: Resources, soap stars promote listening and learning

As the clips progress in her Instagram story, police begin to arrive and appear in the street, and the tone of the videos turns to panic as Lott screams and is seen running while exclaiming, “They’re shooting at us!” After assuring followers she was safe and had found her mother, Lott stated in part, “Right after I posted this the police shot into a crowd outside of the restaurant I had just left. We all ran from the gunshots! We were peaceful! I’m confused!” The actress is pictured in her post with another protester and added, “After @kendrick38 and I took this picture, he was assaulted by the police and shot in his arms and legs directly with tear gas and hit with a baton.”

Lott went on to use her platform to send a message to those choosing to gather, which included thanks. She said, “Tho it got crazy and things got vandalized and fires started, and some things were so hard to see, seeing so many people come together for us, was beautiful. People putting their safety in danger for my future son. Thank you! I can’t tell you how to express your anger but I will say, don’t take advantage of this powerful movement by using it to steal and be a mess. Be safe to those still protesting and stay focused! God please protect us. We just want to stop being killed.”

More: Hollywood studios seek to resume filming

In a second Instagram post, depicting members of the police force, Lott reached out with a message to them. She said, “Hey non prejudice cops! Protest with us. Kneel with us! Pray with us! This is already happening and it’s beautiful! We don’t want the violence either! We don’t want the looting either! I know a lot of you did not sign up to fight against people crying for justice for a death and protection. I know a lot of you are hurting too and wish the system were just. I know a lot of you are tired of watching colleagues be racist and make dangerous statements.” See her posts below.