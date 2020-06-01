Image: J. Graylock/JPI

Young and Restless alum is dating her former co-star.

Amid his divorce from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway, Days of our Lives), Justin Hartley (This Is Us, ex-Adam Newman, Young and Restless) appears to have started dating Sofia Pernas (Blood & Treasure), who was his co-star during his time on the CBS soap opera and played Marisa Sierras. Stause did her stint as Bethany Bryant on Young and Restless during the same time period. News broke on Friday May 29 that Hartley and Pernas were spotted kissing outside of a Los Angeles area orthopedic clinic, where she dropped him off and later picked him up.

Born in Morocco to a Galician father and Moroccan mother, Pernas came to the United States to live when she was 5 years old. Having traveled extensively, she speaks four languages – English, Spanish, Arabic, and German. The actress initially planned to go into journalism and become a reporter, however, her career trajectory changed when a modeling scout approached her. Modeling led to acting, and a move to Los Angeles, where she landed her first role as Isabella Drake in the television movie The Immortal Voyage of Captain Drake.

Pernas, who has a brother and a cousin in the United States Armed Forces, appeared on NCIS as Marine First Lieutenant Gabriela Flores and as Sister Lupe on Leverage before landing her Young and Restless role in 2015, which lasted just shy of a year. After leaving the soap opera in May 2016, the actress went on to play Catalina on Jane the Virgin, Hannah Riviera on The Brave, and Lexi Vaziri on Blood & Treasure, which is set to go into its second season this summer.

Pernas previously dated Almost Paradise actor Christian Kane in 2011 when they both worked on the series Leverage. Hartley was married to former Passions star Lindsay Korman Hartley (Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald) from 2004 – 2012. They have one daughter, Isabella Justice.