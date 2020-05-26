Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless actors found love on and off screen.

The Young and the Restless actors Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy, who play Devon Hamilton and Elena Dawson on the popular daytime soap opera, discovered it wasn’t just their characters that ‘clicked’ on screen…they found love off screen in their personal lives as well. Now, congratulations are in order as they’re celebrating a very special milestone – the one year anniversary of their relationship.

More: Y&R speculation, what could happen in Sharon’s storyline

Both Sarpy and James took to Instagram to mark the occasion with special photos and posts. Sarpy shared a picture of the couple on the beach together, with her leaning into his shoulder and smiling, along with the caption, “Feels like forever and just yesterday at the same damned time… Happy 1 year @brytonejames.” James posted a photo of the pair on a pier overlooking the ocean and simply stated, “To spend one with the One, feels like I’ve won…”

The couple, who revealed they were living together in a recent video interview on with co-stars Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Hamilton, Amanda Sinclair) when the duo resurrected the fictional G.C. Buzz talk show from Genoa City, began working together in February 2019 when Sarpy exited her role as General Hospital’s Valerie Spencer and landed the part of Young and Restless newcomer, Elena Dawson. Though their alter-egos didn’t initially see eye-to-eye, they soon took a shine to one another, and Elena moved into Devon’s penthouse to help take care of her Uncle Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown), who was also lived there at the time along with Devon’s half-sister, Ana Hamilton (Loren Lott). The arrangement turned romantic, and Elena stayed after Jett and Ana departed.

More: Y&R’s Robert Adamson ripped off despite precautions

With Sarpy and James’ living together, their offscreen life has come to mirror that of their Young and Restless characters, which means they’ve been quarantining together. James has spent part of his time in lockdown developing the BILDBORD app with former co-star Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby), while Sarpy took part in the recent blanket and pillow challenges on social media.