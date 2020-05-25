Image: John Paschal/JPI

Just trying to get through each day with a bike ride.

Young and Restless actor Robert Adamson (Noah Newman) took to Instagram with news that his Specialized Levo bicycle was stolen from his bike rack. The actor stated, “My Mountain Bike was stolen last night. It was locked to my bike rack, I was getting up early for a ride and for some reason thought it would be safe to leave it. Someone came with bolt cutters and took it. Got me through these really difficult times. Whenever I had a rough, isolated day, being able to get out on the bike with Aleda was like a light in the dark…. fuckin LA man.. Anyhoo. If anybody spies a very specific Blue Specialized Levo in West LA in the near future, please give me a holler.” Friends and former co-stars who consoled the actor included Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore) who said, “So sorry honey.” Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester) says, “Dang, Nice bike too!” Ex-Days of our Lives actor and current Young and Restless actor, Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) said, “Sorry bro.”

Adamson loves cycling and often cycles with his daughter. Especially during isolation, it’s been his mode of transportation and a good way to exercise. In another Instagram post Adamson said, “Been getting in some pretty fun rides with my favorite little lady. Rode down Kona Trail in Tapia Canyon today. Pretty gnarly little single track.”

Robert Adamson and Linsey Godfrey share custody of 5-year-old daughter Aleda, and though the couple was engaged to be married, the wedding was called off in 2015. Best of luck to Adamson in finding his bike. Specialized is an excellent brand and high end – hopefully someone will see it and report back to the actor.