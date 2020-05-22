Image: Jill Johnson, Brian Lowe, John Paschal, Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless character is a spitfire and a hoot.

With an upcoming Young and Restless classic episode featuring Ashley and Jack keeping Gloria in line on tap for this week, we were reminded of how much we miss Gloria Fisher (Judith Chapman) on the CBS soap opera and why we’d love to see her return.

1. Family ties

Gloria is mother to Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), and mother-in-law to Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) and Chloe Mitchell (Liz Hendrickson), and the Baldwin-Fisher clan desperately needs a storyline right now. Bringing Gloria back to meddle would only enhance any plot involving her sons as their interactions are nothing short of riveting. That said, they’ve been stuck with gratuitous sitcom-style scenes recently and should be given a story with the substance they’re worthy of – Gloria and her sons have shared some incredibly moving moments.

2. Romance and sparring

Who better to spar with the likes of Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton), now that she’s back in Genoa City more often and overseeing the start-up of Chancellor Media, than Gloria? The women did battle over D.A. William Bardwell in the past, with Gloria ultimately getting her man. With Jill and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) spending time together lately reminiscing about the past, Gloria would doubtless have to get involved, as she and her former stepson shared a totally unexpected dalliance in more recent history. How entertaining would that be? Honestly, it wouldn’t matter which man Glo set her sights on, it would be soapy goodness.

3. Comic relief

Let’s face it, Gloria’s a hoot. Whether she’s annoying the crap out of Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) or her sons, flirting with someone inappropriate, sizing up a perceived rival, or turning a Genoa City workplace upside-down, she’s fun to watch. It wouldn’t matter where she took a job or who she was interacting with, Glo’s snooping and snarky comments would liven things up.