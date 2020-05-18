Image: Maarten de Boer/NBC

Fans can watch former Young and the Restless actor helping children in need.

Fans of Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley, who played Adam Newman from 2014 to 2016, and currently stars on NBC’s This Is Us as Kevin Pearson, will be co-hosting a very special event this week. On Thursday May 21 at 9:00 PM, Hartley will join co-star Mandy Moore (This Is Us’ Rebecca Pearson) for NBC’s 6th Annual Red Nose Day Special to help children in need and end child poverty.

An all-star cast of Hollywood and music favorites will come together to raise money and change lives while having fun in the process. The two-hour television event will also raise awareness and deliver life-changing funds for children in need, from some of the world’s poorest communities, in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Talent scheduled to appear include Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman, Susan Kelechi-Watson, Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Milo Ventimiglia and Adrienne Warren.

Not only will viewers get to see unforgettable music performances and original sketches, a set of short compelling films will air to showcase how donations to Red Nose Day are put to work to change the lives of children around the world.

Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 and has raised $200 million for children to date. The funds support programs that make sure children in need are safe, healthy and educated. For more information and how you can help make a difference visit Red Nose Day.

