Image: Robert Voets/CPT Holdings, Inc.

Exploring the actor who brings life to the legendary Jack Abbott.

Since CBS is airing a Young and the Restless classic episode that features Jack Abbott working with Brad Carlton (Don Diamont) to regain control of Newman Enterprises from foe Victor Newman (Eric Braden), Soaps.com got to thinking about Peter Bergman’s life and career. Here are 11 fast facts you may enjoy discovering about the Daytime Emmy award winning actor who plays Jack Abbott.

1.

Peter Bergman’s father was a U.S. Navy officer so the actor was actually born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He grew up in America, though graduating from Crossland Senior, located in Camp Springs, Maryland.

2.

Bergman was not the original Jack Abbott – he replaced Terry Lester, who originated the role. Bergman ended up being the longest-reigning Jack, having been in the role since 1989.

3.

Peter Bergman is also well known for his first daytime role – playing Dr. Cliff Warner on All My Children from 1979 to 1989.

4.

An impressive number for Hollywood, Bergman and his wife Mariellen Bergman have been married for more than three decades.

5.

Like many actors, Peter Bergman worked odd jobs before acting – he worked as a construction worker to help make ends meet while he was in college.

6.

Bergman acted as a spokesperson for a 1986 Vicks Formula ad campaign. Taking over from General Hospital’s Chris Robinson, who originally rolled out the campaign in 1984, Bergman uttered the famous line “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.”

7.

Bergman originally auditioned for a role as one of Erica Kane’s husbands, Jeff Martin, on All My Children.

8.

Peter Bergman has had many unique primetime guest roles, including one as a guest star on The Nanny, where he got the opportunity to kiss Baywatch legend Pam Anderson.

9.

During a guest spot on the comedy King of Queens in 2001, Bergman stuck to his Young and the Restless character and played Jack Abbott.

10.

Bergman won three Daytime Emmy Awards all in the category of Lead Actor in a Drama Series and was nominated 12 times in a row.

11.

Peter Bergman also has a diploma from New York’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

