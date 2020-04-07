Image: CBS

The ex-lovers lean on each other when Adam finally finds out the truth.

Self-isolation means we are trying to get our hands on new stories to read. For those who are diehard Young and the Restless Sharon and Adam fans, or Shadam fans, and who voiced the opinion that it was strange that Adam doesn’t yet know about Sharon’s cancer, Soaps.com thought we’d write a little fan fiction scene to remedy that.

At home, Sharon stares listlessly out her kitchen window. She’s startled by an urgent knock at the door. Thinking it’s Nikki come to harass her into going out, Sharon marches to the door, ready to tell her to back off. But when she swings the door open, she is shocked to see Adam Newman. For a moment, they stand, staring at each other. Then, wordlessly, they clasped each other in a long embrace. Finally, Adam asks imploringly, “Why didn’t you tell me? I should have known as soon as you found out. I would have been there for you, Sharon, even if from a distance. You’ve always rescued me – why didn’t you let me do the same for you?”

Sharon sighs and walked back inside with Adam following. “Adam, you know Nick and Rey would never support you supporting me. I can’t have the three of you fighting – I have to minimize stress, not invite it.” Adam gathers her hands in his, gazing down intensely at her tear-streaked face. “Sharon, I would never jeopardize anything for you. Hell, I would have just stood outside your window if that was the only option you could give me!” Sharon laughs through her tears. “Sharon,” Adam implores, “Let me be here for you. The idea of not being here to support you through this…it isn’t right. I’ll do whatever you want – only check in a certain day, time, I don’t care! As long as you let me be here.” Sharon stares for a moment into his earnest face and then suddenly cries out, “I’m trying to be so brave, trying not to let them see. But I’m so scared, I’m terrified!” “I know,” Adam whispers, gathering her into his arms. “You can be safe with me, Sharon, vulnerable. And – you don’t have to act brave. You are brave and strong, even when you don’t feel it. It’s who you are.” Adam draws her gently to the sofa where they hold each other in loving silence. She lets herself sink into Adam, the man she had grown to always count on – even when she shouldn’t.

What do you think will happen now that Adam is involved with Sharon’s care?