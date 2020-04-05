Image: CBS

Nikki wonders what Victor is keeping from her.

In the Young and Restless spoiler video for the week April 6 – 10, Jack is furious with Kyle and Theo’s fighting and tells them they must face consequences. And as Adam tells Chelsea that Victor folded, Nikki begs Victor to tell her what is going on. Find out what happens next in the Young and the Restless day ahead recaps and read Soaps.com’s Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who hears upsetting news.

Video: Young and the Restless/YouTube