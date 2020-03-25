Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless alum and singer’s Instagrams spark questions.

Former Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich (Fenmore Baldwin) is dating singer Demi Lovato, according to published reports. Lovato is 27 and Ehrich is 28. Lovato and Ehrich reportedly only met a few weeks ago according to US Weekly, and have been spotted in Los Angeles together. While they’ve been social distancing during these uncertain times, they’ve been responding to one another’s posts on Instagram in a flirty manner, as well as liking what the other posts. Ehrich, who is also an accomplished singer, has posted himself belting out tunes on his Instagram. One of his most recent posts, a cover of Coldplay’s Yellow, is speculated to be about his new relationship with Lovato. He wrote on the post, “4D🌹<3.” Earlier this month, Ehrich covered Mario’s Let Me Love You, with the caption, “to my <3.” Lovato responded with the pleading eyes emoji and a heart, to which Ehrich replied, “❤️∞.” In a recent Instagram story, Ehrich posted photos with Lovato’s dogs Batman and Elle, suggesting they may be self-quarantining together. Neither Ehrich nor Lovato have made a public comment on the state of their relationship. One source tells E! that it’s still very new to both of them, and they have mutual friends in common.

Ehrich’s first break was as a dancer in High School Musical 3, which followed with small parts on Ugly Betty, iCarly and Shake It Up! He was eventually cast on The Young and the Restless. Since leaving The Young and the Restless in 2015, for which he earned four Daytime Emmy nominations, Ehrich has appeared in the Steven King-inspired series Under the Dome, 100 Things to Do Before High School and Lifetime’s American Princess.

Lovato is a singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. Her career began in 2002 when she appeared on the children’s television series Barney & Friends. Later she played Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. She has recorded six studio albums, the most recent being Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. She has also starred as the titular character on Sonny with a Chance, served as a judge and mentor on The X Factor USA, and appeared as a recurring character on Glee. In recent years she had been upfront about her struggles with mental health and addiction problems and released the song Sober about it. She is currently working on a seventh studio album.