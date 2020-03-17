Image: CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Young and Restless actor has been isolated from husband and son for days.

The Young and the Restless actor, Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), took to his Instagram account today to share his experience after being ill for days and not being able to get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Soaps.com has the post, which features a photo of the under-the-weather actor who described how his situation began to unfold and said, “I’ve been mildly symptomatic since Friday/Saturday. 100.5 fever, tightness in my chest and a wet cough complete with some green phlegm.” He went on to explain that his doctor initially diagnosed him with seasonal allergies, before the fever, then two days later prescribed a Z-Pak and antibiotics. When he failed to improve after three days of antibiotics, Rikaart attempted to get in to see three different doctors, in hopes of getting a flu diagnosis and/or to be tested for the coronavirus, all of which refused to see him. The actor explained, “I didn’t meet the CDC threshold of: 1. Having traveled internationally in the past few weeks. 2. Having a fever of 102. 3. Cough.” Frustrated, Rikaart noted that other countries are testing anyone who wants to be tested as many are asymptomatic, and stated, “Such a colossal failure by our federal government that this is where we are.”

Rikaart was able to find a doctor who makes house calls to visit him today and was hoping to be diagnosed with the flu. He joked, “Fingers crossed that I have the flu! Not something you hear every day, huh?” The actor was hoping to be able to cease his self-isolation and relieve his husband, Rob Sudduth, who has been caring for their son on his own. Following the doctor’s visit, he posted a video update, shared below, in which he explained he still had a fever but was not diagnosed with the flu, nor was he tested for coronavirus as there were no test kits available. Rikaart urged everyone to stay safe and stay home as he signed off.

Earlier today, Rikaart’s place of work, Young and Restless suspended production due to COVID-19 concerns, as have the three other soap operas. Soaps.com hopes the actor gets better soon.