Image: People

Soap opera photo session included all 33 actors.

The cast of The Young and the Restless recently got together to pose for a new cast photo and a video was made of the big occasion. Soaps.com shared the video below in which Jess Walton (Jill Foster Abbott) enthused, “This is one of my favorite days. It’s when we all get together, and we see people that we don’t usually see.” Walton and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) can be seen happily taking a selfie together in the clip. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) noted how much fans love seeing the end result.

Watch the full video from People to see what Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) and Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) had to say at the photo session, and to hear Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman) pay tribute to William J. Bell. Then read Young and Restless spoilers to find out what’s ahead for their characters on the CBS soap opera. Please note, once the video begins playing, readers can click the bottom righthand square icon to view it full-screen.

Video: People