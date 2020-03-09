Image: CBS

Billy and Amanda share a kiss.

In the Young and Restless spoiler video for the week of March 9 – 13, Billy and Amanda feel drawn to one another and share a kiss. Meanwhile, Adam realizes Victor played him as Nick takes over as CEO of Newman, and Chelsea offers to help Adam get the position if he wants it. Find out what happens next in the Young and the Restless day ahead recaps and read Soaps.com’s Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who Billy is surprised by.

Video: The Young and the Restless/YouTube