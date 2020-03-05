Image: John Paschal/JPI

Young and Restless alum keeps busy in primetime on ABC and CBS hit series.

Robert Adamson recently reprised his role of Noah Newman during a quick return to The Young and the Restless. Though he isn’t regularly seen in Genoa City anymore, Soaps.com is happy to share Adamson is popping up in plenty of other places. In addition to his recent Lifetime movie Who Wants Me Dead?, Adamson has been guest-starring on Stumptown, the ABC drama about an army veteran with a messy personal life, and a brother to take care of, who becomes a private investigator in Portland, Oregon. The soap opera alum will also be seen in an upcoming episode of All Rise, the CBS drama surrounding a Los Angeles County courthouse.

Adamson first appeared on Stumptown in the January 15 episode The Past and the Furious. He played Jeremy Stevens, an army veteran who hires the main character and fellow military vet Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders, How I Met Your Mother) to find his birth parents. In the process he recognizes and empathizes with her PTSD symptoms. The character returned again in the March 4 episode, All Quiet on the Dextern Front, looking for Dex to help clear his newfound cousin’s name in a crime she was falsely accused of. Adamson will reprise the role yet again in the March 18 episode, The Dex Files, when he introduces Dex to a Major who has information on the death of her ex Benny who died in Afghanistan, which she has been blaming herself for. Of the show, Adamson posted on Instagram, “They’ve assembled an incredible group of people and have hands down the coolest girl in TV Land possibly ever.” Stumptown also stars Jake Johnson (New Girl) and Michael Ealy (Being Mary Jane).

As for All Rise, the actor also took to Instagram to share news of his role. He noted he will be in the 19th episode of the season and said, “Looks like a great character. Something I’m very much looking forward to attacking.” All Rise stars Simone Missick (Luke Cage), Wilson Bethel (Daredevil; Ryder Callahan, The Young and the Restless) and Marg Helgenberger (Under the Dome; Siobhan Ryan Novak, Ryan’s Hope) and airs Mondays on CBS at 9:00 PM ET.

Video: ABC/YouTube