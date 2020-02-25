Image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Young and Restless star makes special Niagara Falls appearance in April.

Brace yourself, Eric Braeden fans, the man who’s played Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless for the past 40 years is holding a special event in Niagara Falls Ontario, Canada in April… and you can be there. Soaps.com has the event details… Touted as An Evening with Eric Braeden, the in-person special event provides unique access to fans eager to spend time with the Emmy Award-winning actor on Sunday April 26. The event will be held at Ruth’s Chris Steak House on 6455 Fallsview Boulevard. US citizens note: You’ll be crossing into another country, so bring appropriate paperwork.

There are two access tiers to the event, according to Events Niagara. General admission costs $119.99 (Canadian dollars; about $91 US dollars). This includes a three-course meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House Niagara, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Braeden, entry to a pre-dinner Q&A and entry to an after party in the lounge following dinner.

For super fans, VIP admission costs $349.99 (Canadian; about $264 US dollars). This includes a three-course meal at the restaurant in a private room with Braeden in attendance, the meet-and-greet and photo opportunities, entry to the pre-dinner Q&A with seating in the first three rows, the after party and an exclusive VIP badge and lanyard.

Braeden is one of the greats of soap history. He joined Young and Restless in 1980 as a businessman visiting Genoa City and never really left. After forming Newman Enterprises, Victor went on to become the tough guy fans loved to hate (or hated to love), and has been in a longstanding on-and-off romance/marriage with former stripper Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott), making them one of TV’s greatest supercouples. His other enduring relationship has been with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman); the business rivals have gone head-to-head for decades.

The German-born actor was honored by the show with a special video compilation on Twitter on February 12 that featured some of his greatest lines (“I’m Victor Newman. I’m the Victor Newman, do you understand that?”), and Braeden appeared on The Talk February 7, to discuss his enduring role on the show. Newman, meanwhile, was honored with a gala on the show thrown by Nikki that aired February 18 – 20.

Here's to many more years to come, and even more special appearances! Buy tickets now