Image: Richard Cartwright/ABC

Former Young and Restless actor checks into Station 19 with new guest role.

On March 5, former Young and Restless star Lachlan Buchanan, who Soaps.com readers may recall played Kyle Abbott, son of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Maura West), is set to make a guest appearance on Station 19. According to an ABC press release issued Monday, Buchanan will play Emmett Dixon on the Grey’s Anatomy hit spinoff series. Buchanan’s story isn’t entirely clear yet, but his character’s last name ties him directly to Chief Dixon (Pat Healy) – and suggests there might be more to this role than a passing line or two.

During the episode, entitled Satellite of Love, series regular Ben (Jason George) has some suspicions about the missing drug Fentanyl, while Jack (Grey Damon) and Rigo (Rigo Sanchez) must team up to fight a mysterious gas station fire, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) and JJ (Brenda Song) have to work through different parenting styles while Travis (Jay Hayden) meets someone new. Could that be Buchanan’s Emmett? Buchanan isn’t the first former Young and Restless vet to drop in at the station; on February 13, Noah Alexander Gerry (Charlie Ashby) appeared as Joey, then visited Grey’s Anatomy to reprise the role of a foster child brought by Ben to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.



Kyle Abbott has been frequently recast since first appearing on Young and Restless in 2001 as an infant; over the years he was aged into adulthood and played by actors including Blake Hood and Hartley Sawyer. Buchanan made his first appearance in February 2015 and remained on the show for over 100 episodes. Since leaving the role of Young and Restless’ Kyle in April 2016 (replaced by current performer Michael Mealor in March 2018), Buchanan has been keeping busy with roles on TV and film, including stints on Teen Wolf, Criminal Minds, and Fuller House. In May of 2016 he also had a starring role in Keith Urban’s music video for Wasted Time. After a quiet 2017 and 2018, last year he popped up on Dark/Web and had a small part in the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari feature film as a celebrity MC.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST, just ahead of Grey’s Anatomy. Check your local listings to make sure you don’t miss Buchanan’s appearance.