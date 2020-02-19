Image: John Paschal/JPI

Recovering in the hospital.

Soaps.com is keeping former Young and the Restless actress Kelli Goss (Courtney Sloan) and her boyfriend Justin Wilmers in our thoughts as Wilmers suffered a severe accident over the weekend. The couple had traveled to Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California for a romantic Valentine’s weekend. However shortly after arriving, Wilmers suffered a snowboarding accident. Goss posted about the incident on her Instagram. “He wanted to get on the mountain to soak in every minute boarding with his friends but unfortunately ‘sending it’ a little too hard on a jump got the best of him and left him with 5 broken ribs, a punctured and consequently collapsed lung, and some bruised kidneys (and body). We were originally told it was much worse so having a chest tube put in, being transported by ambulance to a trauma hospital, and having to spend a few days here has been the best-case scenario.”

Goss went on to say, “Having the person I depend on and turn to for strength need me to be strong (read: tearless) and to tell him everything is going to be okay when the words ‘life-threatening’ and ‘could lead to fatality’ are being used in the room after thinking it was just a few knocked up ribs was something I can’t explain. I thank God he gave me the strength to do so and that he kept this guy safe. The scariest day of my life if I’m being honest, but luckily he didn’t know that. We are so blessed this whole thing has taken a better turn and that the doctors found his organs to all be in working order! Now we’re focused on pain management and making sure his lungs are fully expanding & healing without any extra pressure so we can get this tube out and get outta here! We are beyond thankful for the wonderful care he’s received, our families, friends and everyone who has reached out with well wishes, who have visited, called, brought us outside food and prayed for a quick recovery. Please keep them coming so we’ll get to come home soon!” She later added Wilmers would be staying in the hospital for a few more days, and they were looking forward to getting home to a good night’s sleep, a home-cooked meal, and their dog Teddi Sue.

Recently Goss joined The United States of Al a comedy pilot at CBS. She has been playing Heather on Netflix’s The Ranch for four years and has kept busy making guest appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, Speechless, and The Big Bang Theory in recent years. Her partner Wilmers is a recent graduate of UCLA Law, and currently is a litigation associate at Poole & Shaffery, LLP in Valencia, California. Soaps.com wishes him a speedy recovery.