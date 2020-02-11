Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and the Restless actress back in primetime as chatty but positive character.

Soaps.com readers may be interested to know that Young and the Restless star Hunter King (Summer Newman) has been cast in the lead role of Abigail Lansing in a new ABC comedy Prospect, first reported by Deadline. The show is a western comedy with a feminist twist. King’s character, Abigail Lansing, is described as proper, smart, a little awkward, chatty, but always positive, friendly and hopeful. She also has a healthy dose of nineteenth-century feminism. Abigail hails from Boston and sets off to become a school teacher in the western prairie town of Prospect. She sees herself instilling education in young children to help them prepare for their future. However, she discovers upon arriving in Prospect that her new adventure and life is not what she thought it was going to be. Instead of children, she finds herself tasked with teaching rowdy adult male ranch hands. Her accommodations are also more rustic, and awkward than she thought they would be. Abigail is forced to adjust her expectations but decides there is good work for her to do in Prospect, on her own terms.

The single-camera comedy pilot is from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer, director-producer Randall Einhorn (The Kids are Alright, The Mick), and ABC Studios. It’s being written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and will be directed by Einhorn. Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer serve as executive producers along with Einhorn. ABC Studios is part of Disney TV Studios.

In addition to appearing on Young and the Restless, King appeared as Clementine Hughes for four seasons in CBS’ Life In Pieces. The show starred Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Zoe Lister-Jones, Dan Bakkedahl, James Brolin, and Dianne Wiest. The comedy chronicled the lives of three generations of the Short family as they went about their daily lives in Los Angeles. Each episode was told as four interconnected short stories involving the three branches of the Short family.