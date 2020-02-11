Image: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SmileDirectClub

Young and Restless actress joins other celebrities and influencers at a teeth whitening event.

Young and the Restless star Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith Newman) joined her sister Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) and other celebrities and influencers at SmileDirectClub’s party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday February 8 to get their smiles red-carpet ready for the Oscars. Lind and the others were treated to a premium teeth whitening bar to make sure their pearly-whites were camera ready. SmileDirectClub also showcased its latest lines of oral care products. Other celebrities present included Pierson Fode (ex Thomas Forrester on Bold and the Beautiful), Silvana Arias (Paloma Lopez-Fitzgerald, Passions), Angell Conwell (Leslie Michaelson, Young and the Restless), Brooke Bridges (ex Lily Winters, Young and the Restless), Rob Mayes (Mistresses), Max Emerson (Eastsiders), Mina Sundwall (Lost in Space), Lauren Tom (Pretty Little Liars, Friends), Jacquelyn Smith (Charlie’s Angels), and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell.

SmileDirectClub is known for helping people obtain beautiful smiles. The process starts with their dental team taking a 3D image of your teeth through an impression kit that is sent to your home. From there they create custom aligners for you to wear at night. The clear aligner therapy includes several sets of tight-fitting, custom-made, BPA-free clear plastic trays that gradually shift teeth into their desired position. A dentist checks in with you every ninety days as you go through the plan. You also receive a premium teeth whitening kit that promises results in just one week. After completing the program you receive a set of retainers to wear at night to help keep your smile beautiful and intact. Additional teeth whitening treatments can also be ordered. Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Doctor of Dental Medicine, heads the team of SmileDirectClub’s licensed dentists and orthodontists. As CCO of SmileDirectClub he carries on his passion for delivering affordable access to a confident smile and helps thousands of people in the process.