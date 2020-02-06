Image: s_bukley/Shutterstock

Young and Restless actor joins daytime talk show for big February celebration.

As Soap.com readers know, Eric Braeden celebrates 40 years of Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless this week. To mark his anniversary, Braden will visit The Talk on Friday February 7 at 2:00 PM. It is the day before the exact 40th anniversary of his CBS soap opera career which he originated on February 8, 1980. Braden will presumably discuss his decades-long career playing the ruthless businessman with the hosts of the show Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond. Of his visit to the talk show, Braeden posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers with the caption, “Thank you to the ladies from The Talk! I am overwhelmed!”

As National Pizza Day is this weekend, February 9, Braden’s episode will also feature a pizza face-off challenge between restaurateurs Gio Lanzo of New York’s Luigi’s Pizza and Marc Malnati of Chicago’s Lou Malnati’s. Many of Braeden’s co-stars have also visited the CBS chatfest. Most recently, Peter Bergman commemorated his Y&R anniversary on The Talk in November, while Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman) dished their Genoa City storylines in June.

To mark the milestone onscreen, The Young and the Restless will pay tribute to Victor Newman, who is currently enjoying retirement and marriage to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas-Scott), with a 50th anniversary gala of his company Newman Enterprises. This event could be part of what Braeden teased on Twitter as a “lot of interesting stuff coming up.”

Aside from The Young and the Restless, Braeden wrote a memoir released in 2017 titled I’ll Be Damned where he talks about his childhood in Germany, immigrating to the United States and his lengthy acting career. He’s is currently doing book signings with one coming up in San Angelo, Texas on February 15. He also continues to work out through boxing, which they have incorporated into the soap opera. Most recently, Victor was seen helping his daughter Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) get her frustrations out with gloves on.