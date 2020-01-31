Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Y&R star plays ‘manipulative’ character based on Ruby Landry books.

Soaps.com is excited to share that Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams, The Young and the Restless) will be part of V.C. Andrews’ Landry Movie Series on Lifetime. The movies are based on the Ruby Landry novels about the titular character who is haunted by her mother’s death. As family secrets start to emerge, she is forbidden from seeing her high school sweetheart and is forced to run away from her home to New Orleans to find her estranged father, who is one of the richest men in the city. Per TV Insider, Bell will star in the movies Ruby and Pearl in the Mist as Daphne Dumas, Ruby’s step-mother who isn’t too happy to see her husband’s daughter show up in their lives. Other films in the series will include All that Glitters, Hidden Jewel and Tarnished Gold. Raechelle Banno (Home and Away) will star as Ruby and Karina Banno (Mr. Inbetween) will portray Giselle.

In reflecting on her character, Bell told TV Insider, “I read the scripts and I was hooked, this is such a wonderful introduction for those who haven’t already read the books and I am looking forward to portraying such a manipulative character.” Bell previously starred in Nightmare Tenant for Lifetime, which she also executive produced in 2019, and starred in the same network’s 2018’s Mistress Hunter.

The Landry Family Movie Series is produced by Reel One Entertainment. Richard Blaney and Gregory Small, who previously wrote The Lizzie Borden Chronicles for Lifetime, will serve as screenwriters. Gail Harvey (You Me Her) has been tapped to direct Ruby.

Bell also recently shared her excitement over The Young and the Restless’ four year renewal. Of the good news she said, “We did this together! There is no us without you!! Thank you #yr watching family (aka fans) @cbs @sony and to the best cast & crew around!” She also posted fun behind the scenes photos at the CBS soap opera’s recent cast photo shoot.