Daytime’s number one drama renewed for four more years.

Soaps.com can confirm that CBS and Sony Pictures Television have reached an agreement to keep The Young and the Restless on the air for four more years through the 2023 – 2024 season. The soap opera has been the most-watched and highest-rated daytime drama for the last 31 years and a mainstay of CBS Daytime for over 47 years. Currently, the CBS soap opera leads all other daytime dramas in viewers (4.11 million), women 25 – 54 (1.0) and women 18 – 49 (0.6).

Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said of the show, “Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment. But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of The Young and the Restless at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond,” added Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters.”

In the last year, there have been many notable anniversaries on The Young and the Restless. Among them, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) celebrated 40 years on the show, Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) celebrated 30 years, Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) celebrated 25 years, and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) celebrated 15 years. Next month, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) will celebrate his 40th anniversary.

The series is broadcast weekdays from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina serves as the show’s executive producer. Josh Griffith is the co-executive producer and head writer.