Soap stars hit the catwalk for a good cause in designs courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

On January 24, The Young and the Restless stars hit the catwalk as part of fundraising efforts leading up to the Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament. Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman) joined The Catwalk Celebrity Fashion Show at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells, California to help raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital. The soap opera stars along with Warburton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly), Virginia Madsen (Designated Survivor), Ben Reed (The Greatest Showman), Brian Thompson (9-1-1), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), Kevin Rahm (Madam Secretary), Megyn Price (The Ranch), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Mira Serafino (Crowded), and Mike Hatton (Green Book) wore designs courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue at the inaugural luncheon.

Patrick Warburton has been hosting his Celebrity Golf Tournament in the Coachella Valley since 2011, a year after the actor and his wife made their first visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. It has since become a top fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, raising more than $12 million over the years. The golf tournament weekend tees off March 5 – 8, with a Songwriters Night, music showcases that include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performers, dinner, a live auction and a two-day golf tournament that welcomes 58 celebrity teams. In addition to the catwalk, another companion event included a dinner with musician Andy Childs on January 26 held at The Nest in Indian Wells and, coming up, a two-day radiothon where volunteers can answer phones for more St. Jude fundraising will be on February 27 and 28 in Palm Springs, California.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats cancer and other life-threatening diseases affecting children. Treatments developed at the hospital have helped increase the childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent in the more than 50 years the hospital has been open. Parents of the children being treated never receive a bill from St. Jude’s, including expenses for travel, housing and food.