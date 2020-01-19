Image: CBS

Phyllis and Abby both have feelings for Chance.

In the Young and Restless spoiler video for the week of January 20 – 24, several triangles are heating up. Abby realizes Phyllis is also interested in Chance, and the redhead asks him out. Kyle punches Theo and accuses Lola of knowing Theo has a thing for her. And Summer and Kyle give into temptation. Find out what happens next in the Young and the Restless day ahead recaps and read Soaps.com’s Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who makes a bold move.

Video: Young and the Restless/YouTube