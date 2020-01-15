Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Casting notes on The Young and the Restless.

Soaps.com keeps readers up to date on the latest Young and the Restless casting calls and dayplayer roles for the CBS soap opera. Read our Young and Restless fall casting calls to see more.

Society girl

Actress Kirby Bliss Blanton, who has appeared on television series such as Zoey 101, Hannah Montana, and Hawaii Five-0, will appear on Young and the Restless as a new Society employee named Lindsay, according to Soap Opera Digest. She will be seen on Wednesday January 29.

Baby time

Young and the Restless is looking to cast Caucasian twins or triplets approximately 4 months of age to fill the role of a newborn baby on the CBS soap opera.