Soap opera actresses became workout buddies on the set of their TV movie.

The Young and the Restless actress Mishael Morgan, who played Hilary Curtis Hamilton from 2013 – 2019, then returned as attorney Amanda Sinclair later the same year, is set to appear in an upcoming television movie with Bree Williamson, who Soaps.com readers may remember from her role as Jessica Buchanan on One Life to Live, or more recently as General Hospital’s Claudette Boland. Morgan posted an Instagram photo of herself and Williamson on the movie set back in July, where they were not only co-stars but became workout partners. Williamson has the central role in A Killer in My Home as Allison Winters, a woman whose life crumbles into a nightmare after her husband Ryan suffers a heart attack and confesses to having a secret family on his deathbed. The trailer, shared below, shows Allison and her daughter Hollie’s lives being turned upside-down as Ryan asks Allison to look out for his teenage son, Joshua, when he turns up at the hospital prior to his death along with his mother, Jenna. What follows becomes terrifying as Joshua, Jenna and Jenna’s threatening fiancé, Travis, infiltrate the mother and daughter’s home, determined to become a part of their lives no matter what, and even begin to target Allison’s close friends, one of whom is played by Morgan.

The film’s cast is rounded out by Heartland’s Jeff Roop as Ryan, Hannah Vandenbygaart (Reboot: The Guardian Code) as Hollie, Percy Hines White (The Gifted) as Joshua, Krista Bridges (Republic of Doyle) as Jenna, and Damon Runyan (Gangland Undercover, Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Travis.

In addition to her daytime role of Young and Restless’ mysterious Amanda Sinclair, Morgan has also been spending time in her home country of Canada, snowboarding with her loved ones at Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood, Ontario and cheering on her hometown NHL hockey team the Toronto Maple Leafs by posing in swag sent to her by fans.

Soaps.com will update readers with release details for A Killer in My Home when they become available.

