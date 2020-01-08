Image: Viacom CBS Press Express

CBS soap opera partners with American Cancer Society and CBS Cares.

CBS’ most watched daytime drama for over 31 years, and in its 47th season, The Young and the Restless, is gearing up for a very compelling and extremely important breast cancer storyline. To bring public awareness, there will be an extended episode arc beginning on Thursday January 9 starring Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Sharon Case in which her Genoa City character, Sharon Newman, shares with her boyfriend, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), that she has breast cancer. Rey goes with Sharon to meet with an oncologist in order to begin the process of learning more about her diagnosis and treatment. It will be the support from Sharon’s family and friends in the coming weeks that help her to remain positive.

“The Young and The Restless has always tackled important social issues within the show’s rich storytelling,” said co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith. “From AIDS and alcoholism to drunk driving and domestic abuse, we’ve consistently tried to focus on the human condition in an open and honest manner. We’re proud to be joining with the American Cancer Society to deliver this important message about breast cancer awareness.”

There will be a public service announcement (PSA) from CBS Cares and the American Cancer Society that will feature Sharon Case prominently at the end of the Thursday January 9 episode. A global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers, The American Cancer Society is dedicated to saving and celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Just some of the help it provides includes breakthrough research, free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact. The American Cancer Society works diligently to attack cancer from every angle.

CBS Cares campaigns reach over 175 million viewers each year and have addressed numerous causes, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer’s disease, the arts, autism, bipolar disorder, child abduction, children’s health, colon cancer, depression, disaster relief, diversity/tolerance, drug abuse, education, empowerment of women and girls, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, Holocaust remembrance, identity theft, menopause, mentoring, obesity, parenting, post-traumatic stress disorder, prostate cancer, schizophrenia, suicide prevention, violence prevention (including spousal and child abuse), and the V-chip.

Video: Viacom CBS Press Express