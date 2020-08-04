Image: Arroyo, Howard

Young and Restless star’s story will be told in print.

Updated August 4, 2020: Mia St. John, ex-wife of the late Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on Young and Restless, revealed on social media that her memoir, Fighting For My Life, will be released in 2021. The book is expected to talk about her fight for mental health reform in the aftermath of their son Julian’s suicide, as well as her struggle following St. John’s death, and their life together. She stated in the post, “My memoirs published by Post Hill Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, will be out 2021 I hope to help & inspire those struggling #mentalillness & #addiction.” Take a look through our gallery below for a tribute to the late Kristoff St. John…

My memoirs published by Post Hill Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, will be out 2021 I hope to help & inspire those struggling #mentalillness & #addiction – Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia's Memoir Will Be Released in 2021 | https://t.co/bDL1HXutJB https://t.co/4V3C4wyOEv — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) July 29, 2020

On December 9, 2019, the former wife of the late Young and Restless actor Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), Mia St. John, with whom the actor had two children, is set to tell their story in her upcoming book, Fighting For My Life. Soaps.com has the details on the memoir, which was revealed in an interview with People magazine, during which Mia St. John’s fight for mental health reform was discussed along with Kristoff St. John’s tragic death in the wake of their son Julian St. John’s suicide, five years prior. Of the Young and Restless star’s death, St. John remarked, “A lot of people don’t know what was happening at the end of his life. Not just with the depression and the guilt over his son, but all the circumstances surrounding his life and the last days of his life. So much has been swept under the rug.” Fighting For My Life will address the circumstances surrounding Kristoff St. John’s untimely death as well as the struggles of Mia St. John, who lost 30 years of sobriety after the tragedy, and her daughter, Paris St. John, as they worked to move forward.

In related news, Kristoff St. John’s one-bedroom condominium in Canoga Park, California was recently sold for $290,000 with the approval of a judge. The actor had purchased the unit for $260,000 in 2014 and the actor’s mother had resided there, while St. John lived in a home in Woodland Hills. The funds will be held in a trust account of Paris St. John’s attorney, David Esquibias, until heirs are determined. Paris, along with St. John’s father, Christopher, are acting as temporary special co-administrators of the estate through May 29, 2020, according to a report in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Fighting for My Life is slated for release in 2020. Soaps.com will update readers with a release date and pre-order information when it becomes available.