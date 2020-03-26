Image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Young and Restless actress had a difficult journey to becoming pregnant.

Updated March 26: Young and Restless’ Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Fisher) let her followers know that with her due date having passed, she has checked into the hospital to be induced. Soaps.com readers can see her post below in which she shared a photo of the nursery and noted it’s the last time she’d see it empty. The actress went on to explain, “We felt it was safest to get her here safely before Rob wasn’t allowed in the delivery room like they’re doing in San Fran and NY. 20 mins before we walked in the door the hospital, midwives were notified that after delivery only the mother is allowed with the baby postpartum. Rob has to leave. We are heartbroken but we also feel like I’m in incredible hands.”

On February 10 2020, Elizabeth Hendrickson’s (Chloe Fisher) baby shower was held over the weekend and was attended by some of her Young and Restless colleagues, including close friend Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman), who co-starred with Hendrickson on All My Children when they played Frankie Stone and Annie Dutton Lavery. Hendrickson posted photos from the shower on Instagram, which Soaps.com shared below, and enthused, “This baby girl will have so many wonderful Aunties to look up to. I can’t wait for them all to meet her and smother her with love.” It won’t be long now as Hendrickson indicated she is 32 weeks along.

On October 9 2019, actress Elizabeth Hendrickson, who returned to her Young and Restless role as Chloe Mitchell in June, after leaving General Hospital as Margaux Dawson, announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, Rob Meder. Soaps.com has her Instagram post sharing the exciting news, in which she reveals they will be welcoming their little bundle of joy, a girl, in March 2020. The actress made the announcement with a photograph showing her baby belly and quipping, “No that’s not a belly full of bagels it’s a belly full of bagels AND a BABY!” She went on to thank her former General Hospital co-star, Tamara Braun (Kim Nero) who snapped the shot during a shoot they were doing with photographer Brad Everett Young. Hendrickson’s Young and Restless co-star, Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair Williams) offered her congratulations in the comment section and enthused, “SO happy for you both!” Hendrickson married Meder in June after announcing they got engaged at Christmas in 2018. As part of the Young and Restless actress’ post, she also alluded to difficulties the couple had in conceiving and explained, “Our journey to getting pregnant has not been easy and I’m looking forward to talk about it more publicly, hear your stories, share experiences and learn as much I can from all of you.” Hendrickson opened up about two painful and discouraging miscarriages she suffered, one just months after the other, after becoming pregnant for the first time two years ago in October, and spoke of the self-doubt she experienced before finally realizing she wasn’t alone after talking with family and friends.

Soaps.com congratulates Elizabeth Hendrickson and Rob Meder on their thrilling news and look forward to sharing the first adorable photos of their baby girl next year.