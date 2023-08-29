Credit: CBS Screenshot

Confession: We’re suckers for romance. Sure, we love a good adventure story or a murder mystery, but at the end of the day, we come to soaps for a little bit of romance… or, if we’re really lucky, a whole lot of it.

Make us swoon, and we’ll forgive a whole lot of sins… whether they were committed by the writers or the characters. Which is why we were stoked when the episode of Bold & Beautiful airing on August 28th left us downright breathless with anticipation.

And for perhaps the least likeliest of couples on that show’s canvas.

There are a whole slew of reasons not to root for Hope and Thomas. As pretty much everyone in her life points out on a daily basis, the dude was willing to let her believe daughter Beth to be dead. (What the show seems ready to ignore for the moment is that Thomas wasn’t involved in the original babyswitch, nor was he responsible for Beth winding up with Steffy. Heck, he really only kept silent for a couple weeks… although, given the secret he was sitting on,, that’s pretty bad.)

More: Douglas like you’ve never seen him!

Plus, if you’re a believer that Hope and Liam are endgame, which many viewers are, then you see Thomas as nothing more than the latest challenge for “Lope” to overcome.

But then came the moment that could determine Thomas and Hope’s future… and it was a doozy. Read the words below — or watch the scene play out in the video below — and imagine someone looking into your eyes and saying them with the passion that Thomas had while speaking them to Hope:

“I would never tell him about everything. That’s something that was wonderful and it’s just ours. Liam doesn’t get to be part of it. I care so much for you, Hope, and I don’t understand what Liam’s doing. It doesn’t make any sense to me. Because what I see in front of me is beauty and grace. Hope, I love you so much. And I know I’ve made mistakes, but this is like a true love. And that moment we shared, that first kiss in front of the coliseum? God, it lit a fire inside of me. It’s given me so much energy and passion and all I want is to be yours. To be there for you, to create for you, to love you, to make love to you. This is our time, Hope. Let’s not throw it away!”

More: B&B leading men remember late guest star

Is it any wonder that about three seconds later, the two were wrapped in one another’s arms, lips pressed together as if their lives depended on it?

Naysayers will no doubt join Brooke in yet again pointing out Thomas’ past bad deeds. But aren’t fairy tales built around the notion that love not only can change a person, but might be the only thing on this planet which truly has that power? Belle’s love changes the rampaging Beast back into the charming prince (not to be confused with Cinderella’s Prince Charming) he once was.

As for Liam… well, buddy, you know what they say: You snooze, you lose. In the name of all things holy, even Thomas — Thomas! — tried telling you just how foolish you were being. Now, even if you do change your mind, it just might be too late.

And we suspect that, given Liam’s awful behavior of late, even some Liam/Hope fans are now thinking about contacting Letterman from those old Electric Company episodes (“Able to leap capital T in a single bound!”) to, with the switch of a couple letters, go from #TeamLope to #TeamThope.

Unless Brooke once again manages to get into her daughter’s head… in which case we’d encourage Hope to check out the gallery below listing just some of Liam’s many, many dunderheaded moves over the years!