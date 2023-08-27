Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Issues a Warning to Liam — and Then Leaves Hope Speechless
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for August 28 – September 1, which man will Hope choose? Read on and watch the preview below.
After Beth’s birthday party, Liam pushed Hope to remember all the pain Thomas had caused them, especially keeping the secret that Beth was alive when they thought they had lost her, and was living with Steffy. He felt Hope had lost herself, and later Brooke also urged Hope never to forget what Thomas had done to her and Liam, even if he had changed, and she begged her daughter to fight for her marriage.
As Steffy grilled Liam if he could ever forgive Hope, he seemed more focused on how could have ever walked away from Steffy. Meanwhile, Thomas told Hope that he loved her and if she wanted to be with Liam, that he’d set her free to do so. Hope finally confronted Liam and asked if they could work things out, but Liam said his feelings right now were complicated, and he could never forgive or forget what she did with Thomas.
Coming up, Brooke tells Hope that she’s stunned that Liam won’t forgive her. Hope fears he’ll never be able to get passed what happened with Thomas and states that her marriage is over.
Thomas meanwhile confronts Liam and calls him a fool, and warns him that he’ll regret walking away from Hope. Thomas later asks Hope to let him love her like no one else can.
Will Hope finally be able to move on from Liam? And will Steffy take Liam back, or try and work on her marriage to Finn?
