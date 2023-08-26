Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS (2)

As word spread on August 26 that the legendary Bob Barker had passed away at age 99, two Bold & Beautiful cast members took to Instagram to share their memories of working with the television icon. You’ll recall that in 2014, the Price Is Right host played himself — and gave what can only be called a knockout performance. (Watch him sock it to an ill-informed Wyatt in the clip below.)

The scene is, of course, an homage to Barker’s “punchy” performance opposite Adam Sandler in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore. (See below to compare the fisticuffs.)

Darin Brooks said that “I had the absolute pleasure of working with — and getting punched in the face by — the incredible Bob Barker… And I just gotta say… he was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met!

“I told him, ‘Hi, Bob. I’m Darin, I play Wyatt, and I’m really looking forward to punched in the face by you today! But I just gotta say… I used to play hooky from school to watch The Price Is Right among other shows all the time when I was younger… ”

Barker’s response? “‘Well, nice to meet you, Darin. Not only are you a nice young man, but you’re smart, too!’

“Rest in peace, Bob,” Brooks concluded his post. “You brought so much joy to people, helped people be more aware of taking care of their animals and extremely grateful I got to meet and work with you! Sending our love, thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Brooks on-screen sib, Scott Clifton (Liam), marveled that Barker was the “definition of a life well-lived, isn’t he? My phone autocorrected ‘lived’ to ‘loved,’ and for once, it’s just as apt. What a privilege it was, not only to work with him, not only to marvel at his wit and vitality even at 90 years old, but to have a once-in-a-lifetime private conversation with the man about his passion for animal ethics. His views were infinitely more nuanced and thoughtful than the catchphrase about spaying and neutering he made famous; he loved — truly loved — all animals, and the way he navigated the moral labyrinth of our relationship with them was just beautiful.

“He informed my own views — about breeding, euthanasia, healthcare and how we ought to view our ownership of another sentient being,” he added. “I wish every one of you could have met him, if only for a handshake. We’ll mourn him, but the best pieces of this exquisite man will stay forever with us. Rest in peace, Mr. Barker.”

Video: YouTube/The Bold and the Beautiful UK, Movieclips