The Return That Will *Finally* End The Love Pentagon From Hell
Whelp, you’ve really gone and done it this time, Bold & Beautiful. You’ve created a jaw-dropping mess of a love triangle in which — follow along now — Hope suddenly decided that she wanted Thomas enough to kiss him while married, Liam immediately decided that he wanted Steffy back, Hope soon decided that she wanted Liam back, Thomas reluctantly decided to give up his relationship with Hope, and Liam, still going for that Most Intolerable Character of the Decade prize, decided that he couldn’t forgive Hope.
It’s chaos, right? Luckily, it is unlikely that any of the fickle foursome will end up determining who winds up with whom. That distinction is almost guaranteed to go to the smartest person on the whole show: Douglas. Once Thomas and Caroline and Hope’s son returns from camp, he’s sure to set things straight. Though he has long wanted his dad and Hope to be together, Douglas will take one look at her poker face and realize how miserable and torn she is. “It’ll be OK,” we can just imagine him telling her. “Give it a week.”
In that week, Douglas will sit down with Beth and Kelly to suggest that they are all being raised in a swirling tide of madness. To calm things down, he suggests that Beth give her dad a talking-to and remind him how happy he and Mom were… and how happy Beth herself was. “Feels sneaky,” she says.
“It’s not sneakiness, it’s survival,” Douglas reassures her.
Kelly, having overheard enough arguments about her insane grandma saving her from drowning, would agree. “If we leave their lives up to them, they’ll make disasters of them,” she says.
“Yeah,” Douglas adds. “I wasn’t even gone that long, and look at what I came home to!”
Within seven days, order will have been restored. Finn will no longer have to worry that Liam will be macking on his wife. Liam will have realized what an absolute [bleep]head he was to withhold forgiveness from Hope. She will have concluded that she must have had a minor breakdown to have thought it was a good idea to hook up with the guy who let her believe her baby was dead. And Thomas…
Well, Thomas will be free to move on to a new storyline, one that would put not only him but mom Taylor front and center. (Read all about it here.)
