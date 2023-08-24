Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

Like or not, history rewrites are an inevitable part of daytime. Soap operas will sometimes go back to something that happened a long time ago and change what happened, or add new reveals that completely upend what we remember. Sometimes it works, while other times, like what it seems The Bold and the Beautiful just did, it leaves us shaking our heads.

On the Tuesday, August 22 episode, Hope was talking about her reasoning for cutting her fling with Thomas short and brought up how she’d been tricked into thinking Beth had died, when in reality, she’d been given to Steffy to unknowingly raise as Phoebe.

Hope tells Thomas that Liam had “reminded me of all the pain and suffering that we had to go through during those years when we thought we had almost lost her. And also, he reminded me about you keeping that truth from me.”

And hey, that would be rough to have to be reminded of! Except it hadn’t been years that Beth was missing. It hadn’t even been a full year!

For another, Hope and the show seem to be making it out as if Thomas was somehow at fault for the whole thing, when he was one of the last ones to know Beth was with Steffy. Flo, on the other hand, knew about the baby switch from the start and didn’t say a word, but no one seems to have a problem with her! Or, we assume so. No one’s seen her in ages. And that includes her supposed fiancé. Out of sight, out of mind, right?

In any case, Beth was still a baby when she was reunited with her real parents. With that said, the show did SORAS (Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome) her, so if they want to mess with the timeline of what happened, this would be the time to do it.

But the folks over on the Soaps.com message boards also noticed the change and some thought it might have just been a mistake, rather than an intentional retcon. Because, as Lynn1216 pointed out, “They change history a lot, but I think in this case it really was just an accident by the writers. During the scenes where this was said they showed the flashbacks of the storyline and Beth was a baby in all of them.”

And in that case, there’s no way the show can really get around the fact that she was only gone for months, not years.

Even more fans, though, were decrying switching months for years as a history rewrite that would let Bold & Beautiful justify putting an end to “Thope” and reuniting “Lope.” As kendallalways noted, “It was 8 months with Thomas only knowing about it for the final month or so. But it’s no surprise to me that Lope can’t tell time.” Touché!

Well, for better or worse, it looks like Hope and Thomas are done again for now. And whether intentional or not, Bold & Beautiful‘s rewritten history in the process. But hey, who knows? Someday “Thope” may reunite once more, and history can always be written back!

