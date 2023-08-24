Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Before Bold & Beautiful thrust Bill into his cockamamie plot to bring down Sheila, he’d been cooling his jets on the backburner. And once that endeavor came to an end? It was back to storyline Siberia for Don Diamont’s popular alter ego. But that could all change in the time that it takes for a cup of coffee to be spilled.

To a T

Picture it. Bill rolls into Forrester Creations sick of beating his head against a wall. He gets it. He finally gets it, he tells Katie and Brooke. The former doesn’t believe that they can make it work, and the latter will always go back to Ridge. “So what are you saying?” Brooke asks.

“I’m letting you go,” Bill replies.

“Um, I think that to let someone go,” Katie notes, “you have to actually have them.”

“Good point,” Bill acknowledges. “And I don’t have either of you. I haven’t for a very long time.” Just as he’s headed for the door, Ridge bursts through it, accidentally spilling his cup of coffee all over Bill. “I thought we were frenemies now!”

Rather than let Bill drive back to his office smelling like a double shot of espresso, Ridge fishes him out one of the Forrester Creations T-shirts that the company always gives its summer interns. “I’m not sure this is better than wearing your Starbucks knockoff,” Bill jokes. But on his way, he goes.

Time for a Change

In the parking lot, Bill happens upon a woman named Tara who is struggling to change a tire in her skirt. “Flat, huh?” Bill says.

“No,” Tara replies. “Wrestling with tire irons is my passion.”

Bill offers to give her a hand, and as he does so, he and Tara strike up a conversation. The T-shirt gives her the impression that he works in the mailroom or something. “The shoes are awfully fancy, though,” she notes.

“Well, this is a fashion house,” Bill says playfully. “You’ve gotta have some style to work here.”

Bill isn’t working an angle, he’s just being flirtatious. And Tara isn’t cozying up to him because he’s a hotshot exec. She punches the clock in accounting and has no idea who he is.

By the time Bill is done changing her flat, he’s decided to ask her out. She agrees, but being sensitive to the income she expects that he earns, insists that they go Dutch. “If you say so,” he cracks, “but I’ve never heard that Dutch food is all that good.”

A Date to Remember

Bill and Tara’s evening goes swimmingly. Early on, he comes clean that he runs Spencer Publications. She admits that if she had realized, she never would have let him change her tire. “Because you wouldn’t have thought I’d know how?” he asks.

“Because I’d have thought you’d just call your chauffeur,” she says, “and I wouldn’t have wanted to put him out.”

Tara cops to feeling a bit awkward being out with one of the richest men in L.A. “I guess we’re even, then,” Bill replies. “I’m kinda nervous being out with one of the most beautiful women in L.A.”

Bill 2.0

Dating Tara would provide Bill an opportunity that, in his heart of hearts, he’s wanted to seize for a very long time. As Diamont has told Soaps.com, “He spent many years putting business and the company first. It was how he proved his worth, to his father, to the world. And on some level, it allowed him to maybe ignore the areas of his life where he wasn’t so successful.

“His ruthlessness has, in the past, caused him to shoot himself in the foot where his personal relationships are concerned.” That’s putting it mildly.

With Tara, Bill could try to be different — smarter, softer, more willing to react than to act, to listen rather than speak. “His focus can be very intense,” Diamont says. “When he’s pursuing Katie, he is all-in. When he’s trying to control the lives of his sons, he doesn’t necessarily pay attention to what they want as opposed to what he thinks they should want. When he focuses his attention on something, it becomes almost all-consuming.”

To make a relationship work with Tara, Bill will have to leave room for her wants and needs, not just his own. If he fails to do so, their romance could wind up ending before it’s really even begun.

A New Love of His Life

Could Bill pull it off? We’d love to find out. And there are certainly a lot of terrific actresses out there who could play his new romantic interest? Imagine Diamont throwing sparks with Gina Tognoni (ex-Phyllis, Young & Restless). Or, if Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, General Hospital) could be lured back to daytime, how hot would she and Diamont be opposite one another? Or Eva LaRue (Maria, All My Children)? The possibilities are endless.

Plus, the introduction of a character like Tara would generate great story for Katie and Brooke as they circled the new woman in Bill’s life. Would they be supportive? Jealous? Warn her away? Warn Bill not to screw it up? How would Tara cope with mixing and mingling with the wealthy and powerful people she’d always thought of as living on another planet? As you contemplate the possibilities…

