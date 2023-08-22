Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful’s newly-minted ‘Thope’ fans were thrown for a loop when Hope put the brakes on with Thomas after just one onscreen romp. While it seems inevitable she’ll reunite with Liam for the umpteenth time, we don’t believe it will last.

Thanks to Bold & Beautiful preview clips, viewers knew it was coming — despite her feelings for Thomas, and his for her, Hope would decide she needed to give her marriage to Liam another shot.

It seems mind-boggling given that only a week or so ago Hope declared that she was officially done with Liam’s flip-flopping tendencies and his ongoing love for Steffy, which if anything has only intensified (or reared its ugly head again, whichever you prefer), but her family dialed up the pressure on both Liam and Hope to fight for their marriage for Beth’s sake at the girl’s recent birthday party… and it appears to have worked.



We’re not sure we’d want to get back together with someone who talks down to Hope the way Liam does (nevermind someone who just professed their love to another), or if we’d want that for our daughter as Brooke does, but at least their ‘insta-divorce’ won’t present an issue for “Lope” as they proceed with the seemingly inevitable reconciliation, since Liam conveniently never filed the paperwork.

Thomas’ new party line is that he only wants Hope to be happy, so we don’t expect him to interfere, although his declaration of love and the memory of their passion may cause issues as Hope tries to resume playing happy families with Liam in the tool shed cabin.



Much ado has been made online about Hope dropping Thomas to go back to Liam, with inquiring minds wanting to know — is this just angst for “Thope” or is Bold & Beautiful really going back to the ‘same ol’, same ol” after such an intriguing and chemistry-laden plot twist?

We think it’s just angst.

Why? What better way to build anticipation for Hope and Thomas to have a real relationship than by delaying it and showcasing their longing for one another as they struggle to live life apart? Soap Opera 101. But there are other clues if you look for them.

Bold & Beautiful has a ‘tell’ when they’re reuniting a couple and want the audience to be drawn into the romance of it all. Namely, incessant flashbacks to the pairing’s happier times: the proposals, weddings, the spinning around in each other’s arms, etc. We’ve not seen that with Hope and Liam. They’re not thinking about each other when they’re not together. Their hearts aren’t in it.



Additionally, Liam was back in Steffy’s orbit in short order and straight out told her he didn’t want to get back with Hope. If he does, it will be reluctantly, which doesn’t bode well.

Hope, meanwhile, has had the distinct look of a woman conflicted between what others think she should do, what is the “right” thing to do, and what she would actually like to do.

We’ve speculated that Hope and Liam’s reunion will be derailed by a shocking discovery, but regardless, both parties are keeping secrets that have to come out and which could make short work of their second chance. Liam’s been making a full-time job out of declaring his love for Steffy amid stolen kisses and Hope had a glorious workout of the horizontal variety in Thomas’ bed that has yet to come to light.



We’re quite confident in predicting that a “Lope” reunion will turn out to be the calm before the storm that will finish them off (at least for now) and open the door to “Thope” becoming a couple for realsies.

What say you? Do you think a Hope and Liam reunion will stick, or is it being used as angst in the lead-up to Hope embarking on a real relationship with Thomas? Let us know in the comment section.

