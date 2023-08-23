Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It’s about dang time! The Bold and the Beautiful is taking Eric off the bench and giving him something to do besides canoodle with Donna.

Back in Business

The patriarch of the Forrester family has been expressing his desire to get back into the design game for a minute now. Specifically, he wants to team up with son Ridge to create a line together. And Ridge? He’s kinda been blowing off his dad. (Maybe he remembers how Eric and Zende’s dresses nearly sunk Hope For the Future not too long ago. Then again, given that it’s Ridge we’re talking about, he probably assumes that he doesn’t want, much less need, anybody’s help!)

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Eric and Ridge have a misunderstanding that leads to a bigger kerfuffle on Friday, Aug. 25, when the elder Forrester demands the respect that he has earned. Eric could just be putting Ridge in his place. He could even throw in Ridge’s face that he’s technically a Marone. (Remember whose DNA flows in his veins? Here’s a reminder.) Or, fingers crossed, we could be in for a return of…

The Fashion Wars

If Ridge really ticks off his pop — and considering how often Ridge has swooped in on his stepmothers, it’s been known to happen — it could give Eric the same idea that it has us: He should use his vast fortune and secretly start a new fashion line under an assumed name — say, Alexandre Royale. He could design his own line his own way, even as everyone wonders whether he’s taken up pickle ball again, then have “Alexandre’s” reps challenge Forrester to a runway face-off.

Only after Eric has kicked Ridge’s full-of-himself tail would he reveal that ha! He’s been beaten by dear old dad. Eric wouldn’t even have to give up his new company after trouncing Ridge. Eric could just fold Alexandre Royale Designs into Forrester to keep Ridge on his toes. “You know, son, if you’re having trouble finding inspiration — again — we could just roll out two of my lines this season.

“I’m so full of ideas,” Eric could add, “I have extra!”

What do you think? Would you like to see Eric strike out on his own and re-prove himself as the best of the best? En route to the comments, review the below photo gallery of some of the show’s most out-there fashions.

Video: YouTube/CBS